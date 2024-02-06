All sections
BusinessNovember 13, 2023

Jackson's Pizza Inn under new management

Brothers Stetson and Colten Proffer are longtime customers of the Pizza Inn buffet at 196 Drury Lane in Jackson. Now, they're going to be running the restaurant. "We feel like it was a good business decision," Stetson Proffer said. "It's always busy. A lot of people like it."...

Christopher Borro
Joe Moore selects a slice of pizza at Pizza Inn in Jackson. A pair of Jackson brothers and their wives recently acquired the lease for the restaurant.
Joe Moore selects a slice of pizza at Pizza Inn in Jackson. A pair of Jackson brothers and their wives recently acquired the lease for the restaurant.

Brothers Stetson and Colten Proffer are longtime customers of the Pizza Inn buffet at 196 Drury Lane in Jackson. Now, they're going to be running the restaurant.

"We feel like it was a good business decision," Stetson Proffer said. "It's always busy. A lot of people like it."

On Nov. 1, the brothers and their wives took over as the new management company at the restaurant. They had bought the lease from previous owner Scott Coleman.

"We actually joked about (operating) this place a long time ago, not knowing that was an option," Proffer said. "My brother and I, and our families ... are involved in the church and our community. This was something we prayed over a lot and everything fell into place. We definitely feel like it's meant to be and we're excited for it."

The brothers are no strangers to running businesses; they own Tailored Space, a general contracting company in Jackson. Proffer said he does have experience in the pizza business, though, having worked in one such restaurant in high school.

Prestressed Casting Co. employees enjoy lunch at Jackson's Pizza Inn. The buffet is one of eight Pizza Inn locations in Missouri.
Prestressed Casting Co. employees enjoy lunch at Jackson's Pizza Inn. The buffet is one of eight Pizza Inn locations in Missouri.
Prestressed Casting Co. employees enjoy lunch at Jackson's Pizza Inn. The buffet is one of eight Pizza Inn locations in Missouri.
Prestressed Casting Co. employees enjoy lunch at Jackson's Pizza Inn. The buffet is one of eight Pizza Inn locations in Missouri.Christopher Borro
His goals right now are to inspire and encourage workers and create a good environment for customers.

Proffer said Pizza Inn wouldn't experience too many changes. The hours and menu will remain the same.

"Everybody loves the food. We've got a good variety on the buffet," he said.

Still, new advancements could be on the horizon.

"We're going to explore the delivery options, third-party pickup systems like DoorDash, and increase our catering," Proffer said. A carryout window is also in the works.

Proffer said the building is corporately required to have updated logos and branding in the next two years.

Pizza Inn, a Dallas-based company founded in 1958, operates franchises in 13 states. There are seven other locations in Missouri.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
