Jackson's Pizza Inn under new management

Brothers Stetson and Colten Proffer are longtime customers of the Pizza Inn buffet at 196 Drury Lane in Jackson. Now, they're going to be running the restaurant.

"We feel like it was a good business decision," Stetson Proffer said. "It's always busy. A lot of people like it."

On Nov. 1, the brothers and their wives took over as the new management company at the restaurant. They had bought the lease from previous owner Scott Coleman.

"We actually joked about (operating) this place a long time ago, not knowing that was an option," Proffer said. "My brother and I, and our families ... are involved in the church and our community. This was something we prayed over a lot and everything fell into place. We definitely feel like it's meant to be and we're excited for it."

The brothers are no strangers to running businesses; they own Tailored Space, a general contracting company in Jackson. Proffer said he does have experience in the pizza business, though, having worked in one such restaurant in high school.

Prestressed Casting Co. employees enjoy lunch at Jackson's Pizza Inn. The buffet is one of eight Pizza Inn locations in Missouri. Christopher Borro