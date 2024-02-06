Jackson to apply for ARPA tourism funds

The chamber is seeking funds for renovation and buildout of an existing chamber building at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd., plus a digital message board at the same location, according to documents presented Monday, Dec. 5, to Jackson Board of Aldermen.

Uptown Jackson is seeking "wayfinding" signs in the uptown district, plus an upgrade to the existing water fountain located in Jackson's courthouse square.

