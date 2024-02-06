Jackson to apply for ARPA tourism funds

City of Jackson will submit an application for Local Tourism Asset development funds administered through the state Department of Economic Development on behalf of two organizations: Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.
According to DED Federal Initiatives director Shad Burner of Cape Girardeau, the minimum request is $250,000, so both the Chamber and Uptown Jackson will submit requests under the city's auspices.
The chamber is seeking funds for renovation and buildout of an existing chamber building at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd., plus a digital message board at the same location, according to documents presented Monday, Dec. 5, to Jackson Board of Aldermen.
Uptown Jackson is seeking "wayfinding" signs in the uptown district, plus an upgrade to the existing water fountain located in Jackson's courthouse square.
