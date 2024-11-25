All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessNovember 25, 2024

Jackson IT business finalist for industry award

The Rite Group, a Jackson-based IT firm, is a finalist in the MSP Titans of the Industry Awards. Recognized for innovation and customer service, they are competing against other Midwestern nominees.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
story image illustation

The Rite Group, a Jackson-based information technology team, has been named a finalist in the inaugural MSP Titans of the Industry Awards. This new award highlights top performers for managed services providers (MSPs) in the outsourced digital IT cyber services industry.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized a Finalist in this year’s MSP Titans of the Industry Awards,” T. Robin Cole III, CEO and president of The Rite Group, said in a Friday, Nov. 22, news release. “This nomination reflects hard work, un-interrupted training, and unlimited commitment by our entire team to the success of our clients. We are all dedicated to driving technical innovation and resilience with the highest level of customer service, and this is an honor to be acknowledged as a nominee among such a distinguished group of innovative information technology industry leaders.”

The Rite Group has been based in Southeast Missouri for 57 years.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Finalists were selected based on an evaluation process assessing numerous factors such as customer satisfaction and advancing industry performance. Cole and The Rite Group were one of eight nominees in the Midwest category of finalists. There are 27 award categories overall.

The awards ceremony will take place Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Speakers include comedian Jay Leno and basketball hall of famer Magic Johnson.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assist...
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
BusinessNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
5 tips for incorporating the next generation into your business from people doing the work
BusinessNov. 22
5 tips for incorporating the next generation into your business from people doing the work
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground as it notches a winning week and another Dow record
BusinessNov. 22
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground as it notches a winning week and another Dow record
Sponsored: House of Paws Grooming offers personalized care for your dog’s health and happiness
BusinessNov. 22
Sponsored: House of Paws Grooming offers personalized care for your dog’s health and happiness
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business transitions
BusinessNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business transitions
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with Nvidia as bitcoin bursts above $99,000
BusinessNov. 21
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with Nvidia as bitcoin bursts above $99,000
Sponsored: Capital Insurance & Associates, Inc. A family business rooted in service and expertise
BusinessNov. 21
Sponsored: Capital Insurance & Associates, Inc. A family business rooted in service and expertise
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape Girardeau with innovation and community focus
BusinessNov. 20
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape Girardeau with innovation and community focus
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy