Jackson IT business finalist for industry award

The Rite Group, a Jackson-based information technology team, has been named a finalist in the inaugural MSP Titans of the Industry Awards. This new award highlights top performers for managed services providers (MSPs) in the outsourced digital IT cyber services industry.
“We are incredibly proud to be recognized a Finalist in this year’s MSP Titans of the Industry Awards,” T. Robin Cole III, CEO and president of The Rite Group, said in a Friday, Nov. 22, news release. “This nomination reflects hard work, un-interrupted training, and unlimited commitment by our entire team to the success of our clients. We are all dedicated to driving technical innovation and resilience with the highest level of customer service, and this is an honor to be acknowledged as a nominee among such a distinguished group of innovative information technology industry leaders.”
The Rite Group has been based in Southeast Missouri for 57 years.
Finalists were selected based on an evaluation process assessing numerous factors such as customer satisfaction and advancing industry performance. Cole and The Rite Group were one of eight nominees in the Midwest category of finalists. There are 27 award categories overall.
The awards ceremony will take place Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Speakers include comedian Jay Leno and basketball hall of famer Magic Johnson.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.