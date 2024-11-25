Jackson IT business finalist for industry award

The Rite Group, a Jackson-based information technology team, has been named a finalist in the inaugural MSP Titans of the Industry Awards. This new award highlights top performers for managed services providers (MSPs) in the outsourced digital IT cyber services industry.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized a Finalist in this year’s MSP Titans of the Industry Awards,” T. Robin Cole III, CEO and president of The Rite Group, said in a Friday, Nov. 22, news release. “This nomination reflects hard work, un-interrupted training, and unlimited commitment by our entire team to the success of our clients. We are all dedicated to driving technical innovation and resilience with the highest level of customer service, and this is an honor to be acknowledged as a nominee among such a distinguished group of innovative information technology industry leaders.”

The Rite Group has been based in Southeast Missouri for 57 years.