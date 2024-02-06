Jackson grocery store completes its rebranding into Harps

With the erection of new exterior signage last week, Harps Food Stores has completed the rebranding of the former Country Mart grocery at 309 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.

Springdale, Arkansas-based Harps took over the Jackson location in May, the first of 20 stores the company purchased in the spring in Missouri and Arkansas, according to Harps executive vice president J. Max Van Hoose.

Country Marts in Marble Hill, Fredericktown, Kennett, Clarkton and Bernie also changed over to Harps.

Both Country Mart and Harps had stores in three Southeast Missouri towns -- Dexter, Malden and Doniphan -- with only one store remaining in each community after realignment.

In Jackson, the transition to a new owner appears to have been largely invisible to some customers, according to store manager Kevin Groves.