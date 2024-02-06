Jackson chamber's farm tour emphasizes importance of agriculture

Now in its 41st year, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Agri-Business Tour is said to be the longest-running farm tour in Missouri.

And if you ask chamber president Brian Gerau, he'll tell you it's been around longer than any other similar event in the entire nation.

"At least it is until somebody can prove me wrong," he said with a grin Wednesday morning as he watched nearly 100 people board a pair of air-conditioned Jackson School District buses for a daylong tour of several area agriculture-related concerns.

Even last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, a "socially-distanced" version of the tour took place so the consecutive year streak would not be interrupted.

Sponsored annually since 1980 by the chamber's agriculture committee, the popular free event gives participants a glimpse of "life on the farm" as well as a look at various ag-related businesses.

Agriculture is among the leading industry sectors in Missouri and, more specifically, in Cape Girardeau County.

"Our area produces $830 million in ag sales every year," Gerau said and attributed approximately $57 million in tax revenue to the region's agriculture industry.

"It's our job to educate the community on the importance of this life-sustaining industry," the chamber president said in explaining the purpose of the Agri-Business Tour.