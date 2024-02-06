Jackson, Cape chambers news

n

Both chambers invite participation in Mary Mingle 5K Run/Walk in Cape Girardeau, which will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and benefit Community Counseling Center Foundation. Event starts at Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse, 1107 Broadway, and concludes at Minglewood Brewery, 121 Broadway. Contact Brandy at bmcintire@kbsi23.com for information.

