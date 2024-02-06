All sections
BusinessDecember 5, 2022

Jackson, Cape chambers news

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Jackson School District, held a Job Opportunities in Business (JOB) event Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the high school's event center. According to the district's Facebook page, 35 businesses and 1,700 students participated...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Students and employer representatives Wednesday, Nov. 30, inside Jackson High School's Event Center. Jackson School District and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce collaborated to hold a Job Opportunities in Business (JOB) event.
Students and employer representatives Wednesday, Nov. 30, inside Jackson High School's Event Center. Jackson School District and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce collaborated to hold a Job Opportunities in Business (JOB) event.
  • Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Jackson School District, held a Job Opportunities in Business (JOB) event Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the high school's event center. According to the district's Facebook page, 35 businesses and 1,700 students participated.
  • Tickets are now on sale for the Jackson Chamber's annual Banquet scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Jackson Civic Center. Individual tickets are $45, or $360 for a table of eight. Visit jacksonmochamber.org to purchase.

n

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Women's Network Shop Local event from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Ebb & Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

n

Both chambers invite participation in Mary Mingle 5K Run/Walk in Cape Girardeau, which will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and benefit Community Counseling Center Foundation. Event starts at Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse, 1107 Broadway, and concludes at Minglewood Brewery, 121 Broadway. Contact Brandy at bmcintire@kbsi23.com for information.

Story Tags
Business
