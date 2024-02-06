Jackson, Cape chambers news

n
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Women's Network Shop Local event from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Ebb & Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
n
Both chambers invite participation in Mary Mingle 5K Run/Walk in Cape Girardeau, which will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and benefit Community Counseling Center Foundation. Event starts at Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse, 1107 Broadway, and concludes at Minglewood Brewery, 121 Broadway. Contact Brandy at bmcintire@kbsi23.com for information.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.