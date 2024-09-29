Jackson boutique born from online business

Megan Senciboy attended Southeast Missouri State University with a major in fashion merchandising. Three weeks after graduating, in June 2019, she started her own online business called Harper James Boutique.

On Friday, May 31, Senciboy will open up a physical storefront for the first time.

The boutique will be at 2008 W. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.

"I've always loved shopping online for myself, so I decided to do it as my business and bring those items to other women in the area and throughout the country," she said.

Senciboy named her online store after her nieces Leah Harper and Madelyn James.

"All throughout high school and college, I worked retail, and by doing that became aware of my love for fashion. I actually had a blog back in the day called Harper James blog," she said.

The boutique sells women's apparel, shoes and accessories with the occasional kids items. It performed so well, Senciboy was able to leave her part-time job and devote her time to the boutique after just two months.