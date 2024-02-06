Insurers continue to hike prices, abandon ACA markets

People shopping for insurance through the Affordable Care Act in more regions could face higher prices and fewer choices next year as insurance companies lay out their early plans for 2018.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is asking regulators for a 23 percent price hike next year because it doesn't expect crucial payments from the federal government to continue.

That announcement comes after Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City said it will leave the individual insurance market next year, a decision that affects about 67,000 people in a 32-county area in Kansas and Missouri.

The Kansas City company's decision will leave shoppers in 25 counties with no options for coverage sold on public insurance exchanges unless another insurer steps in, according to data compiled by The Associated Press and the consulting firm Avalere.

The law's insurance exchanges are the only place people can buy coverage with help from an income-based tax credit.

Other insurers around the country, such as Aetna and Humana, have said they will not offer coverage on exchanges next year, though several, including Centene, said they will.

Options are growing thin in many markets. The Kansas City insurer's decision means only 10 of Missouri's 115 counties will have more than one insurer selling coverage on the exchange next year.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina sells coverage in all 100 North Carolina counties, and it is the lone option in 95. It said last week its participation for next year is not guaranteed.

Insurers still have a couple of months to consider their options before finally committing to selling coverage in 2018.