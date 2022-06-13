Inflation continues to soar, gas cracks $5 nationally

Inflation jumped to 8.6% in May, after rising to 8.3% in April, to set a new four-decade high, according to figures released Friday by the Labor Department.

The continued spike in the cost of consumer goods is expected to trigger another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, which will almost certainly result in higher cost loans for consumers and businesses.

With the summer travel season in full swing, airline fares are up nearly 38% in the past year, the sharpest rise since the Carter administration.

Gas prices are nearly 50% higher nationally than one year ago.