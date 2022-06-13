All sections
BusinessJune 13, 2022

Inflation continues to soar, gas cracks $5 nationally

Inflation jumped to 8.6% in May, after rising to 8.3% in April, to set a new four-decade high, according to figures released Friday by the Labor Department. The continued spike in the cost of consumer goods is expected to trigger another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, which will almost certainly result in higher cost loans for consumers and businesses...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The average nationwide price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline rose to $5 Saturday.
The average nationwide price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline rose to $5 Saturday.

Inflation jumped to 8.6% in May, after rising to 8.3% in April, to set a new four-decade high, according to figures released Friday by the Labor Department.

The continued spike in the cost of consumer goods is expected to trigger another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, which will almost certainly result in higher cost loans for consumers and businesses.

With the summer travel season in full swing, airline fares are up nearly 38% in the past year, the sharpest rise since the Carter administration.

Gas prices are nearly 50% higher nationally than one year ago.

According to AAA, the average nationwide price for a gas of regular gasoline reached $5 Saturday, up 60 cents from one month ago.

In Missouri, the statewide average climbed 8 cents in a single day to $4.65 and is up 67 cents from May.

Locally, prices in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties averaged $4.49 per gallon Saturday with Scott County 7 cents higher at $4.56.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

