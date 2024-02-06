Inflation-busting doughnut promotion in Cape Girardeau

Krispy Kreme, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based doughnut and coffeehouse company with 1,400 locations — including a drive-through-only outlet at 2122 William St. in Cape Girardeau — is tying the cost of a dozen glazed doughnuts to the average national price of a gallon of unleaded gas on Wednesdays through May 4.

During the week of April 11, for example, a dozen glazed cost a customer $4.11. The same box generally costs about $10.

"Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing office.