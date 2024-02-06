Indian fusion eatery opens in Cape Girardeau

Kelley said SEMO graduate Sia Sharma, a native of New Delhi, India, has been particularly helpful in creating the menu and was Kelley's "inspiration" to establishing the cuisine.

"The butter chicken is our hottest item. It's what our customers know us for and what they come for, frankly," Kelley said. "We are not 100% Indian authentic. Our staple dishes are authentically Indian but we do one fusion recipe every week -- all the way from Indo Chinese to Indo Italian. We try to keep something new on the menu, rotating weekly, so people don't get bored."

Ikhatta's hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Kelley adding that his catering business operates seven days a week.

The establishment may be reached at (573) 803-0956 and also on Facebook.

