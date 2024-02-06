All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessApril 10, 2023

Indian fusion eatery opens in Cape Girardeau

Ikhatta by A La Carte Catering, an Indian fusion eatery, has opened at 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau. "We launched Feb. 3, and Ikhatta in the Hindi language means 'together,'" said Cody Kelley, a 2016 Cape Girardeau Central graduate, who went to culinary school for two years and was most recently a sous chef for Gabriel's Food & Wine in downtown Cape Girardeau...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Ikhatta by A La Carte Catering opened Feb. 3 at 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Ikhatta by A La Carte Catering opened Feb. 3 at 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

Ikhatta by A La Carte Catering, an Indian fusion eatery, has opened at 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Cody Kelley
Cody Kelley
Cody Kelley
Cody Kelley

"We launched Feb. 3, and Ikhatta in the Hindi language means 'together,'" said Cody Kelley, a 2016 Cape Girardeau Central graduate, who went to culinary school for two years and was most recently a sous chef for Gabriel's Food & Wine in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kelley said SEMO graduate Sia Sharma, a native of New Delhi, India, has been particularly helpful in creating the menu and was Kelley's "inspiration" to establishing the cuisine.

"The butter chicken is our hottest item. It's what our customers know us for and what they come for, frankly," Kelley said. "We are not 100% Indian authentic. Our staple dishes are authentically Indian but we do one fusion recipe every week -- all the way from Indo Chinese to Indo Italian. We try to keep something new on the menu, rotating weekly, so people don't get bored."

Ikhatta's hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Kelley adding that his catering business operates seven days a week.

The establishment may be reached at (573) 803-0956 and also on Facebook.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 16
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic ...
BusinessNov. 16
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major ...
BusinessNov. 15
Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles as the 'Trump bump' ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
BusinessNov. 15
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
BusinessNov. 15
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
BusinessNov. 15
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
BusinessNov. 14
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
BusinessNov. 14
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
Crowley: The importance of family business
BusinessNov. 13
Crowley: The importance of family business
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
BusinessNov. 12
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 12
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy