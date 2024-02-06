ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2024--

Navvis, a leading population health company, today announced the launch of its high-performing Patient Throughput and Capacity solution, designed to help health systems and physician enterprises optimize patient flow, unlock hidden capacity, and enhance overall hospital performance. This innovative solution addresses the increasingly complex challenges faced by health systems, including crowded emergency departments, avoidable readmissions, and extended hospital stays. The solution improves health system financial performance, hospital efficiency, and has a direct positive impact on patient experience.

Navvis' Patient Throughput and Capacity solution takes a comprehensive, data-driven approach to identifying bottlenecks and implementing targeted initiatives to maximize both patient outcomes and financial impact. By partnering with Navvis, health systems gain access to a team of experts who work collaboratively to analyze hospital data, processes, and stakeholder insights, ensuring seamless integration across the continuum of care and sustainable results.

“We have a board and executive team that’s committed to delivering healthcare in a different way, where patients thrive and physicians return to the joy of practicing medicine,” said Dominica Tallarico, chief operating officer at Allina Health. “Our Navvis partnership and the work we are doing as an organization on patient throughput and capacity is a key component to our overall care delivery strategy. By allowing us to focus on the best care settings for patients and getting them there as efficiently as possible, we are able to improve the overall patient experience while operating more efficiently.”

Healthcare organizations that have implemented Navvis' Patient Throughput and Capacity solution are seeing high-performance results.

Allina Health, a not-for-profit health system serving communities and patients throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin, partners with Navvis on hospital throughput and capacity and has saved 24,808 inpatient days, reduced discharge to skilled nursing facilities (SNF) length of stay by 1.61 days, and decreased discharge to home health length of stay by 0.89 days.

Florida Medical Clinic, a large physician enterprise located in northern Florida, experienced a 58% decrease in long-term acute care hospital ACO spend, an 18% reduction in SNF episodes, a 2.3 day reduction in SNF length of stay, and an 8% decrease in ACO SNF readmission to hospital.

“The results speak for themselves. We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, addressing pain points for our health system and provider partners looking for a sustainable future,” said Courtney Fortner, chief executive officer and president of Navvis. “We recognize the immense pressure health systems are under to serve their patients with the highest quality care, while optimizing patient flow and improving efficiency. Our Patient Throughput and Capacity solution is a game-changer, helping hospitals improve quality and create a differentiated patient experience. We're excited to partner with forward-thinking healthcare organizations to advance transformative care models that drive top-tier performance and margin improvement.”

Navvis’ Patient Throughput and Capacity solution offers a holistic approach that extends beyond hospital walls, seamlessly integrating inpatient care with community and post-discharge services to optimize the entire patient journey, enhance care quality, and maximize resource utilization across the healthcare ecosystem. The solution focuses on five key areas:

creating capacity by reducing excessive length of stay,

minimizing inappropriate emergency department visits and unnecessary admissions,

optimizing the discharge process for all patients, with a focus on those patients transitioning to post-acute care settings,

projecting and achieving the financial impact of improvement initiatives, and

accelerating implementation.

