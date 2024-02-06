Iconic pen used by military, made by blind people turns 50

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Clifford Alexander scoops a handful of black ballpoint pens, drops them into a small box and shakes it with a blackjack dealer's nonchalance. He slides in the next handful to make an exact dozen, and sends the box down the assembly line.

Alexander, who is blind, performs the quick act again, box after box.

Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with the handiwork. But they might not have realized all the ubiquitous SKILCRAFT U.S. Government pens were made by the visually impaired. The pens turn 50 this month.

The pen's history traces back to April 20, 1968, when it was introduced to government buyers, said the National Industries for the Blind. The not-for-profit organization was tapped to supply pens after another manufacturer made 13 million defective ballpoints in 1967.

The pens have stringent requirements -- 16 pages worth. The pens must be able to write a continuous line about 1 mile long and keep the ink flowing despite extreme temperatures -- from 40 degrees below zero to 160 degrees.

SKILCRAFT pens are seen in a bin April 16 at the Industries of the Blind in Greensboro, North Carolina. Gerry Broome ~ Associated Press

For five decades, the task of making those pens has been entrusted to blind workers.

"It may take us longer to learn it, but once we learn those jobs, we do those jobs very well," said Alexander, who supervises about 30 Greensboro pen workers. "And we turn out a top quality garment or writing instrument."

The pen is well-known among military and government families after finding its way into purses and backpacks for years. It's also been used by the military as improvised devices to plug holes in pipes on boats or perform emergency medical procedures.