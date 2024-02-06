Housing market is 'stuck' — local brokerage execs weigh in

It's a tough time in the residential real estate market across the United States and locally, according to industry experts.

"Low inventory, high mortgage rates, and high prices have put the housing market into a state of unaffordability that's weighing on house hunters, current homeowners, and even real estate investors. The market is stuck," according to an article on www.businessinsider.com. "The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes over the last 18 months have led to mortgage rates hovering around two-decade highs, but so far home prices haven't fallen as they usually do when rates climb."

Bill Cole

Edge Realty's Bill Cole said Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data shows local year-to-date residential home sales through Aug. 29 are down nearly 21%.

"Housing inventory in Cape County is up slightly from August 2022 but it makes sense that inventory is low because people with mortgages in the 3% to 5% range don't want to sell if a new home comes with a 7.25% rate," Cole said.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.18% on Thursday, Aug. 31, a slight drop from the 7.23% seen a week earlier, according to information released by Freddie Mac, otherwise known as Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.

The latest rates are the highest for a long-term home loan in the U.S. since 2001.

Andrea Sheridan

Andrea Sheridan, president of Missouri REALTORS, told the Southeast Missourian some historical perspective is needed.

"Freddie Mac has kept tabs on mortgage rates since 1971 and the average rate from then through June 2023 was 7.74%. When we look at the long term, this 7.18% rate is not crazy high. What was crazy is when we had 2% and 3% rates. If we look at the history, we're actually pretty normal right now. If people are thinking we're going to get under 5%, I don't think we're ever going to get back to that level. Five percent was abnormal," Sheridan said.

