All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJuly 12, 2021

Holloways endow scholarship at Three Rivers

Keith and Kathy Bess Holloway of Cape Girardeau have created the Almeda Holloway Memorial Scholarship with the Three Rivers Endowment Trust at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in memory of Keith Holloway's mother. Holloway was a member of the endowment's board of directors from 2011 until this year...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Keith and Kathy Bess Holloway of Cape Girardeau have created the Almeda Holloway Memorial Scholarship with the Three Rivers Endowment Trust at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in memory of Keith Holloway's mother.

Holloway was a member of the endowment's board of directors from 2011 until this year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"My mother was instrumental in the formation and establishment of Three Rivers College beginning in 1964 when the college was just a dream," he said. Both of his parents were involved in promoting the vote in 1966 establishing the four-county Three Rivers Junior College District.

Proceeds from the scholarship will be used to award an "ambassador scholarship" annually to a female student at the college based on leadership, service, character and academic achievement.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 23
Wall Street rises at the start of a holiday-shortened week
BusinessDec. 23
Professional development: Business leaders on impact of lead...
BusinessDec. 23
Endless Summer Tan plans for future under new ownership
BusinessDec. 23
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
BusinessDec. 23
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
BusinessDec. 23
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy