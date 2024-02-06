Holloways endow scholarship at Three Rivers

Keith and Kathy Bess Holloway of Cape Girardeau have created the Almeda Holloway Memorial Scholarship with the Three Rivers Endowment Trust at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in memory of Keith Holloway's mother.
Holloway was a member of the endowment's board of directors from 2011 until this year.
"My mother was instrumental in the formation and establishment of Three Rivers College beginning in 1964 when the college was just a dream," he said. Both of his parents were involved in promoting the vote in 1966 establishing the four-county Three Rivers Junior College District.
Proceeds from the scholarship will be used to award an "ambassador scholarship" annually to a female student at the college based on leadership, service, character and academic achievement.
