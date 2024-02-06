Hiring surged last month in a sign of U.S. economic vitality

WASHINGTON -- Hiring surged in June in a surprising show of U.S. economic vitality eight years into the recovery from the recession.

Pay gains remain weak, though, a stark reminder of one of the economy's key shortcomings.

Employers added 222,000 jobs last month, and hiring in the previous two months was revised much higher. Job gains have averaged nearly 180,000 a month this year, only slightly below last year's pace.

Unemployment ticked up to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent, but mostly for a good reason: More Americans began looking for work, a sign of confidence in the economy.

Last month, economists worried hiring would slow as employers struggled to fill jobs from a dwindling supply of unemployed workers. Friday's data suggests companies still are finding plenty of people to hire.

A "Now Hiring" sign welcomes a customer entering a Best Buy store May 22 in Hialeah, Florida. U.S. employers added a robust 222,000 jobs in June, the most in four months. Alan Diaz ~ Associated Press

That has given economists greater confidence the economy still has room to run.

"This balanced pace should enable the current economic expansion to be maintained much beyond the historical norm," Russell Price, senior economist for Ameriprise Financial, said.

The expansion is the third-longest on record.

So far, the job market and economy look broadly the same as they did last year, though President Donald Trump has boasted his policies are accelerating hiring and growth.

The economy's durability appears to be benefiting more people. The unemployment rate among blacks fell in June to its lowest level in 17 years, at 7.1 percent. The gap with whites, whose rate was 3.8 percent, persisted. The rate among Latinos dropped to 4.8 percent, the lowest in 11 years.

Even with June's strong hiring, average hourly pay rose just 2.5 percent from a year earlier. The last time the unemployment rate was this low, wages were rising by about 4 percent. Normally, as the number of unemployed dwindles, employers raise pay to attract job seekers.

Economists offer a number of explanations for why that dynamic hasn't kicked in.

One factor: The influx of job seekers last month -- who had been on the sidelines, not counted as unemployed -- might have offset upward wage pressures. Employers had more applicants to choose from.