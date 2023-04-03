Higher temps lead to increased gas prices

Missouri motorists are paying more at the pump as March gives way to April's warmer weather.

Auto club federation AAA surmises higher temperatures are encouraging more U,S. motorists to travel — leading to a sharp increase in gas prices.

In the Show Me State, the average price for a gallon of regular Saturday, April 1, rose to $3.13, up a full 10 cents from a week earlier and 14 cents more than a month ago.

A year ago, Missourians were paying an average of $3.76.

The U.S. average Saturday also saw a commensurate rise to $3.50 per gallon.