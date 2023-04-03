All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessApril 3, 2023

Higher temps lead to increased gas prices

Missouri motorists are paying more at the pump as March gives way to April's warmer weather. Auto club federation AAA surmises higher temperatures are encouraging more U,S. motorists to travel — leading to a sharp increase in gas prices. In the Show Me State, the average price for a gallon of regular Saturday, April 1, rose to $3.13, up a full 10 cents from a week earlier and 14 cents more than a month ago...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
file<br>Pump prices are up across the board as warmer temperatures encourage more driving, said AAA.<br>Gas has gone up nationally and statewide and is up more modestly in the Cape Girardeau area in the past week.
file<br>Pump prices are up across the board as warmer temperatures encourage more driving, said AAA.<br>Gas has gone up nationally and statewide and is up more modestly in the Cape Girardeau area in the past week.

Missouri motorists are paying more at the pump as March gives way to April's warmer weather.

Auto club federation AAA surmises higher temperatures are encouraging more U,S. motorists to travel — leading to a sharp increase in gas prices.

In the Show Me State, the average price for a gallon of regular Saturday, April 1, rose to $3.13, up a full 10 cents from a week earlier and 14 cents more than a month ago.

A year ago, Missourians were paying an average of $3.76.

The U.S. average Saturday also saw a commensurate rise to $3.50 per gallon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.06.
  • Perry: $3,06.
  • Scott: $3.14.

City price ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.99 to $3.19.
  • Jackson: $2.84 to $3.19.
  • Perryville: $2.89 (cash only) to $3.19.
  • Scott City: $2.99 to $3.09.

By contrast, Missouri diesel prices are trending lower, with a gallon costing $3.80 on Saturday, down 3 cents in a week and down 12 cents in the past month.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 4
Wall Street drifts ahead of Election Day, while oil rises an...
BusinessNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy