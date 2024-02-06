Higher gasoline prices impact several states

Fuel prices are edging upward into the new year. In previous weeks, up to 30 states had average gasoline prices below $3 a gallon. That number is now down to 26.
The State of Missouri’s average prices stood at $2.73 per gallon for regular gasoline and $3.18 a gallon for diesel fuel. The national averages for a gallon were $3.01 for gasoline and $3.55 for diesel.
Oklahoma took over the spot for the lowest average gasoline costs at just $2.58 per gallon. At $4.52 a gallon, Hawaii maintained the highest average prices.
County averages Monday (per AAA)
Bollinger: $2.63;
Cape Girardeau: $2.72;
Perry: $2.75;
Scott: $2.86.
Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)
Cape Girardeau: $2.69 to $2.89;
Jackson: $2.43 to $2.64;
Marble Hill: $2.56;
Perryville: $2.68 to $2.87;
Scott City: $2.79 to $2.94.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.