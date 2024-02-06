Higher gasoline prices impact several states

Fuel prices are edging upward into the new year. In previous weeks, up to 30 states had average gasoline prices below $3 a gallon. That number is now down to 26.

The State of Missouri’s average prices stood at $2.73 per gallon for regular gasoline and $3.18 a gallon for diesel fuel. The national averages for a gallon were $3.01 for gasoline and $3.55 for diesel.

Oklahoma took over the spot for the lowest average gasoline costs at just $2.58 per gallon. At $4.52 a gallon, Hawaii maintained the highest average prices.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.63;

Cape Girardeau: $2.72;

Perry: $2.75;

Scott: $2.86.