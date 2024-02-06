Grace Coffee & Cafe to open in Cape Girardeau

Sixteen months after the original announcement, not-for-profit Grace Coffee & Cafe is finally ready to open at 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, with a grand opening and block party slated from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

"We've had so many delays but we're finally here," said Susan Stone, who co-founded and co-owns for-profit Grace Reliant Health Services with her brother Samuel Duer, a licensed clinical social worker.

Utilizing the slogan "Different is Good", the establishment is the fulfillment of a long-standing vision.

"About three years ago, some community members encouraged us to start a not-for-profit in order to access some grant funding. We created Graceful Opportunities in July 2021 and incorporated with the Missouri secretary of state," Stone said.

"We had this idea to create a coffee shop cafe employing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with competitive employment. Area Properties Real Estate helped us find the location and they actually purchased the property, so we lease the building from them."

The site is the former Zoi's Gyros Corner drive-through shop, which closed last year after 28 years in business.

Grace Coffee & Cafe, 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, carries the slogan "Different is Good", and will host a grand opening block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Jeff Long

Drilling down

Cape Girardeau County's SB 40 Board, named after Missouri Senate Bill 40, provided a $350,000 grant to Graceful Opportunities to create employment for those with disabilities.

"The grant funding paid for construction, for interior remodeling and for purchasing all the equipment and everything that goes along with getting us ready to open," said Stone, who is vice president of the Graceful Opportunities board.

Duer is board president, with Ann Click of Cape Girardeau serving as secretary. Andrea Roseman, Carmen Shrimplin and Nick Grassi, all of Jackson, and Jessica Evans of Cape Girardeau fill out the board of directors.