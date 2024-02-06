High-speed internet connectivity efforts in rural Missouri will get a boost from more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding intended to boost broadband access, adoption and assistance statewide.

The proposed funding was announced Thursday by Gov. Mike Parson at a news conference at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.

"Investing in our broadband infrastructure is critical to unlocking our full economic potential in this state and will serve Missourians for generations to come," Parson said. "We expect this investment to increase broadband internet connectivity and access in every corner of the state for hundreds of thousands of Missourians.

That connectivity, he said, will support a variety of the state's economic sectors, including education, health care, agriculture and business in general.

The state's broadband expansion plan has been developed through a multiagency effort to address a diverse range of broadband connectivity challenges and will be presented to the Missouri General Assembly in January for appropriation.