High-speed internet connectivity efforts in rural Missouri will get a boost from more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding intended to boost broadband access, adoption and assistance statewide.
The proposed funding was announced Thursday by Gov. Mike Parson at a news conference at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.
"Investing in our broadband infrastructure is critical to unlocking our full economic potential in this state and will serve Missourians for generations to come," Parson said. "We expect this investment to increase broadband internet connectivity and access in every corner of the state for hundreds of thousands of Missourians.
That connectivity, he said, will support a variety of the state's economic sectors, including education, health care, agriculture and business in general.
The state's broadband expansion plan has been developed through a multiagency effort to address a diverse range of broadband connectivity challenges and will be presented to the Missouri General Assembly in January for appropriation.
In addition to the $400 million plan, the Missouri Department of Economic Development has also submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Broadband Infrastructure Program, requesting an additional $56 million for broadband deployment. If approved by NTIA, the funding could support almost 20 projects, connecting more than 17,000 households, businesses and others.
"These investments would be a game-changer for broadband in Missouri," said Tim Arbeiter, director of broadband development for the Department of Economic Development and former vice president of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
"This unprecedented level of funding could unlock incredible new potential as we shape the strategy for broadband development in our state," he said.
According to data from the Federal Communications Commission, more than 147,000 Missouri households — or nearly 400,000 Missourians — don't have access to high-speed internet service. Most of those households are in rural areas.
