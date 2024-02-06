All sections
BusinessDecember 4, 2023

Ginny Smith named CGCTA executive director

The five-member board of the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA) selected Ginny Smith to become its new executive director effective Friday, Dec. 1. Smith has served as director of operations/safety management for Fredericktown, Missouri-based Southeast Missouri Transit System since June 2015; she is also their chief operations officer...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Ginny Smith
Ginny Smith

The five-member board of the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA) selected Ginny Smith to become its new executive director effective Friday, Dec. 1.

Smith has served as director of operations/safety management for Fredericktown, Missouri-based Southeast Missouri Transit System since June 2015; she is also their chief operations officer.

"I'm elated at the opportunity to serve as the newly appointed executive director of Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority. I look forward to working alongside current CGCTA employees, community leaders and our riders to improve the public transit system," Smith said in a news release. "While change doesn't always happen quickly, I'm committed to improving the current service for every citizen of Cape Girardeau County."

Smith succeeds retired executive director Tom Mogelnicki. She is a graduate of Mineral Area College and is a member of United Way of Southeast Missouri.

"CGCTA's board looks forward to working with Ms. Smith and community leaders to set a strategic course to meet the transit needs of the entire county," Kathy Mangels, CGCTA board president, said in the news release announcement.

