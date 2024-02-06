Ginny Smith named CGCTA executive director

The five-member board of the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA) selected Ginny Smith to become its new executive director effective Friday, Dec. 1.

Smith has served as director of operations/safety management for Fredericktown, Missouri-based Southeast Missouri Transit System since June 2015; she is also their chief operations officer.

"I'm elated at the opportunity to serve as the newly appointed executive director of Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority. I look forward to working alongside current CGCTA employees, community leaders and our riders to improve the public transit system," Smith said in a news release. "While change doesn't always happen quickly, I'm committed to improving the current service for every citizen of Cape Girardeau County."