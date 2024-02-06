Ginny Smith making progress as CTA executive director

Ginny Smith, the executive director of Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA), has a lot to oversee.

She manages a fleet of 48 vehicles and nearly as many drivers who take thousands of trips per week all across the county.

Smith hails from Madison County, so when she began work at CTA she needed to learn the layout of Cape Girardeau County’s roads.

“You also have to learn your drivers,” she said. “We have a great set of drivers, it’s just figuring out what shift and how long it takes to get people picked up.”

Smith has a history of managing drivers and deliveries, having started her transportation career with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. There, she dispatched commercial truck drivers across the country.

Designing routes was like completing a puzzle, she said, and she brought that ideal with her in her future endeavors.

In 2015, Smith joined the Southeast Missouri Transportation Service, which provides service to 21 counties. She rose through the ranks there for eight years before she saw an opportunity for additional growth and applied to become CTA’s new executive director.

Smith began her CTA position Dec. 31. Just three days later, she was also selected to join Missouri Public Transit Association’s board of directors, a position she holds concurrently with her CTA role.

Missouri is unique in that it has public transportation services available in every county, Smith added. She routinely works alongside the leadership of neighboring counties’ systems to get passengers where they need to go.