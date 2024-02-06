All sections
Business
July 3, 2023

Gift of lower holiday gas prices

Auto club federation AAA reported the nation's average price for regular gas Saturday, July 1, fell slightly to $3.53. In Missouri, Saturday's average dropped to $3.26, down 2 cents from a week ago but up 6 cents from a month ago. In the tri-county area, petrol continues to be below the statewide figure...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Auto club federation AAA reported the nation's average price for regular gas Saturday, July 1, fell slightly to $3.53.

In Missouri, Saturday's average dropped to $3.26, down 2 cents from a week ago but up 6 cents from a month ago.

In the tri-county area, petrol continues to be below the statewide figure.

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.06;
  • Perry: $3.06;
  • Scott: $3.17.
City price ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.79 (cash only) to $3.19;
  • Jackson: $2.89 to $3.19;
  • Perryville: $2.99 (cash only) to $3.09;
  • Scott City: $3.19.

"Gas prices are $1.30 per gallon less this year than last, but they are still high compared to historical averages," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross man. "The previous record average high price for gas on July Fourth was $4.10 in 2008, while the low was $1.39 in 2001. Drivers are not cutting back on travel this summer so far."

AAA estimated 50 million people are traveling over the Independence Day holiday, with a record 43.2 million going via car.

Diesel prices in Missouri continue their precipitous drop from a year ago.

Saturday's price for heavier weight diesel was $3.49 in the Show Me State, down 12 cents from a month ago, At this time in 2022, diesel in Missouri cost an average of $5.35.

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

