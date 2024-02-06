All sections
BusinessDecember 4, 2023

Gas prices steady nationally, declining locally

The fuel prices for regular gasoline in 15 states have now fallen to below $3 a gallon. The nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline remains $3.25 from last week. In Missouri, however, the average price has declined from $2.85 to $2.80...

Christopher Borro
Gas prices have dipped even further this week in Missouri and across the country.
Gas prices have dipped even further this week in Missouri and across the country.

The fuel prices for regular gasoline in 15 states have now fallen to below $3 a gallon.

The nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline remains $3.25 from last week. In Missouri, however, the average price has declined from $2.85 to $2.80.

Diesel prices are at $4.21 a gallon for the national average, 3 cents cheaper than last week and more than 20 cents cheaper than a month ago. For the state average, they continue to decline from $3.93 to just $3.86.

Southern and midwestern states continue to have the lowest fuel prices, while states in the northeast and on the west coast still have the highest costs. Only five states — California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon and Washington — have average prices above $4 a gallon.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.88;
  • Perry: $2.89;
  • Scott: $3.02.

City price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.79 to $2.89;
  • Jackson: $2.74 to $2.79;
  • Perryville: $2.75 to $2.99;
  • Scott City: $2.89 to $2.99.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter.

Business
