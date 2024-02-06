Gas prices steady nationally, declining locally

The fuel prices for regular gasoline in 15 states have now fallen to below $3 a gallon.

The nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline remains $3.25 from last week. In Missouri, however, the average price has declined from $2.85 to $2.80.

Diesel prices are at $4.21 a gallon for the national average, 3 cents cheaper than last week and more than 20 cents cheaper than a month ago. For the state average, they continue to decline from $3.93 to just $3.86.

Southern and midwestern states continue to have the lowest fuel prices, while states in the northeast and on the west coast still have the highest costs. Only five states — California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon and Washington — have average prices above $4 a gallon.