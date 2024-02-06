All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessAugust 28, 2023

Gas prices slightly lower

Motor fuel prices in Missouri nudged downward 6 cents over the past week on average but remain up 12 cents over the last 30 days. Average statewide price of $3.51 on Saturday, Aug. 26, is slightly higher than a year ago, when gas cost $3.49. The momentary drop over the past seven days is attributed to the price of oil dropping several dollars per barrel and holding steady below $80...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Gas prices are lower in Missouri over the last week and are marginally higher than one year ago. AAA warned hurricane season may disrupt refinery production which will likely cause higher motor fuel costs, an auto club federation official said.
Gas prices are lower in Missouri over the last week and are marginally higher than one year ago. AAA warned hurricane season may disrupt refinery production which will likely cause higher motor fuel costs, an auto club federation official said.Southeast Missourian file

Motor fuel prices in Missouri nudged downward 6 cents over the past week on average but remain up 12 cents over the last 30 days.

Average statewide price of $3.51 on Saturday, Aug. 26, is slightly higher than a year ago, when gas cost $3.49.

The momentary drop over the past seven days is attributed to the price of oil dropping several dollars per barrel and holding steady below $80.

Auto club AAA warned the favorable trend may not last long due to an active hurricane season which may impact refinery output.

"The road ahead could lead to higher prices," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall."

Most expensive gas in the nation remains on the West Coast with two states posting Saturday averages in excess of $5 per barrel: California at $5.27 and Washington at $5.07.

Mississippi continues to boast the lowest U.S. average price of $3.29.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.40;
  • Perry: $3.33;
  • Scott: $3.46.

City ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.35 to $3.59;
  • Jackson: $3.20 to $3.39;
  • Perryville: $3.29 to $3.39;
  • Scott City: $3.44 to $3.45.

Missouri diesel is up 39 cents compared to a month ago with an average price Saturday of $3.97.

The heavier weight fuel is noticeably down from late August 2022, when diesel averaged $4.70 statewide.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 24
Wall Street rallies ahead of Christmas
BusinessDec. 23
Wall Street rises at the start of a holiday-shortened week
BusinessDec. 23
Professional development: Business leaders on impact of lead...
BusinessDec. 23
Endless Summer Tan plans for future under new ownership

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care
BusinessDec. 23
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
BusinessDec. 23
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
BusinessDec. 23
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy