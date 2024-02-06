Gas prices slightly lower

Motor fuel prices in Missouri nudged downward 6 cents over the past week on average but remain up 12 cents over the last 30 days.

Average statewide price of $3.51 on Saturday, Aug. 26, is slightly higher than a year ago, when gas cost $3.49.

The momentary drop over the past seven days is attributed to the price of oil dropping several dollars per barrel and holding steady below $80.

Auto club AAA warned the favorable trend may not last long due to an active hurricane season which may impact refinery output.

"The road ahead could lead to higher prices," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "Ongoing concerns regarding potential storm activity could hinder falling pump prices this fall."

Most expensive gas in the nation remains on the West Coast with two states posting Saturday averages in excess of $5 per barrel: California at $5.27 and Washington at $5.07.

Mississippi continues to boast the lowest U.S. average price of $3.29.