Gas prices rising nationally, locally

In Southeast Missouri, gas prices are on the rise again.

Cape Girardeau County's average regular gas price has risen by 2 cents, while Perry County's has jumped by 7 cents. Both Cape Girardeau and Perryville drivers are seeing gas prices regularly reach $2.79 a gallon after several weeks of them being cheaper.

Nationwide, the average cost for a gallon of fuel has jumped slightly from $3.07 last week to $3.08 this week.

The state of Missouri's average regular gas prices are around $2.64 a gallon. Missourians had been experiencing the second-cheapest prices in the nation a week ago, just a few cents away from surpassing Oklahoma for the top spot. Now, the average prices in both Kansas and Oklahoma are below those of Missouri.

Hawaii still has the most expensive average fuel prices nationwide at $4.68 a gallon.