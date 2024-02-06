All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJanuary 22, 2024

Gas prices rising nationally, locally

In Southeast Missouri, gas prices are on the rise again. Cape Girardeau County's average regular gas price has risen by 2 cents, while Perry County's has jumped by 7 cents. Both Cape Girardeau and Perryville drivers are seeing gas prices regularly reach $2.79 a gallon after several weeks of them being cheaper...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Gas prices in Southeast Missouri have gone up over the past week, with the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in Perry County jumping by 7 cents.
Gas prices in Southeast Missouri have gone up over the past week, with the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in Perry County jumping by 7 cents.Christopher Borro

In Southeast Missouri, gas prices are on the rise again.

Cape Girardeau County's average regular gas price has risen by 2 cents, while Perry County's has jumped by 7 cents. Both Cape Girardeau and Perryville drivers are seeing gas prices regularly reach $2.79 a gallon after several weeks of them being cheaper.

Nationwide, the average cost for a gallon of fuel has jumped slightly from $3.07 last week to $3.08 this week.

The state of Missouri's average regular gas prices are around $2.64 a gallon. Missourians had been experiencing the second-cheapest prices in the nation a week ago, just a few cents away from surpassing Oklahoma for the top spot. Now, the average prices in both Kansas and Oklahoma are below those of Missouri.

Hawaii still has the most expensive average fuel prices nationwide at $4.68 a gallon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Average diesel prices stand at $3.92 nationally and $3.49 in Missouri.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.72;
  • Perry: $2.65;
  • Scott: $2.82.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.69 to $2.79;
  • Jackson: $2.51 to $2.69;
  • Perryville: $2.53 to $2.79;
  • Scott City: $2.79.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 7
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as more earning...
BusinessNov. 7
Sponsored: Cory’s Ace Hardware stands out with service and c...
BusinessNov. 6
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December openin...
BusinessNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy