Gas prices level off as oil drops

Pump prices fell back slightly late last week because of what may be a temporary weakening in the cost of crude oil.

Saturday's U.S. average price for petrol stood at $3.67, a penny less than Friday, while Missouri's average also dropped by the same amount Saturday to $3.38 a gallon for unleaded.

Despite the dip, the national and statewide gasoline averages are higher than a month ago. Thirty days ago, the U.S. average was $3.43 and the Missouri average was $3.04.

"The recent surge in oil costs took a break with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices."

GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan said oil price fluctuations are at least 50% responsible for the cost drivers pay at their local service stations.