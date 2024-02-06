All sections
BusinessAugust 14, 2023

Gas prices higher than a year ago in Missouri

Motor fuel prices, on average, are higher now in the Show Me State than one year ago, according to statistics compiled by auto club federation AAA. See the Southeast Missourian's interview with GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan for more information....

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A motorist examines prices at a gas station in Buffalo Grove, Ill., March 26, 2022. Motor fuel prices are on the rise due to reduced output from U.S. refineries, higher oil costs and pressure from OPEC, say analysts.
A motorist examines prices at a gas station in Buffalo Grove, Ill., March 26, 2022. Motor fuel prices are on the rise due to reduced output from U.S. refineries, higher oil costs and pressure from OPEC, say analysts.AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file

Motor fuel prices, on average, are higher now in the Show Me State than one year ago, according to statistics compiled by auto club federation AAA.

See the Southeast Missourian's interview with GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan for more information.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the statewide average pump price was recorded at $3.61, 4 cents higher than in mid-August 2022.

Gas is down 2 cents in the past week in Missouri but up 38 cents over the last month.

U.S. motor fuel average is $3.84.

"We appear to be at a fork in the road when it comes to which direction gas prices will take — up or down," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. "The summer heat that kept people home and suppressed refinery production has eased for now, so we have to look at the cost of oil to determine if the recent price climb is ending. More expensive oil will likely lead to higher prices, so stay tuned."

Highest average statewide U.S. motor fuel price Saturday was in California at $5.13. Lowest is Mississippi at $3.32.

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.46;
  • Perry: $3.41;
  • Scott: $3.46.

City ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.34 to $3.59;
  • Jackson: $3.32 to $3.49;
  • Perryville: $3.29 to $3.49;
  • Scott City: $3.39 to $3.49.

Of note

Heavier weight diesel is also climbing, with Saturday's $3.96 average in Missouri fully 50 cents higher than a month ago.

A year ago, Shoe Me State diesel averaged $4.65.

