Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide

Gasoline prices have dipped in Missouri over the past week on a statewide and local level. The average for a gallon of regular fuel dropped from $2.70 to $2.65 in the Show Me State, with diesel prices dropping 3 cents to an average of $3.13 a gallon.

Nationally, while the average diesel price likewise fell 3 cents to $3.50 a gallon, regular fuel averages remained the same at around $3.02.

Two-thirds of the states have average regular fuel prices below $3 a gallon, down from 34 a week ago, while only Hawaii and California have such averages above $4 a gallon.

In Southeast Missouri, county and city gas prices have seen slight declines in Perry and Scott counties and massive drops in the counties of Bollinger and Cape Girardeau. In Jackson, for example, gas prices have fallen an average of 13 cents from last week in some locations.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.60;

Cape Girardeau: $2.66;

Perry: $2.70;