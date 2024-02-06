All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 16, 2024

Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide

Gas prices in Missouri have dropped, with regular fuel averaging $2.65 per gallon. Diesel also fell slightly. Nationally, prices are stable, with most states seeing regular fuel below $3 a gallon.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Gasoline prices have dipped in Missouri over the past week on a statewide and local level. The average for a gallon of regular fuel dropped from $2.70 to $2.65 in the Show Me State, with diesel prices dropping 3 cents to an average of $3.13 a gallon.

Nationally, while the average diesel price likewise fell 3 cents to $3.50 a gallon, regular fuel averages remained the same at around $3.02.

Two-thirds of the states have average regular fuel prices below $3 a gallon, down from 34 a week ago, while only Hawaii and California have such averages above $4 a gallon.

In Southeast Missouri, county and city gas prices have seen slight declines in Perry and Scott counties and massive drops in the counties of Bollinger and Cape Girardeau. In Jackson, for example, gas prices have fallen an average of 13 cents from last week in some locations.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.60;

Cape Girardeau: $2.66;

Perry: $2.70;

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott: $2.82.

Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.59 to $2.89;

Jackson: $2.30 to $2.66;

Perryville: $2.64 to $2.82;

Scott City: $2.77 to $2.79.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Networking events include business breakfast, holiday social

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
BusinessDec. 14
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy