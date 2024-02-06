Gas prices experience sharp decline

Fuel prices continue to plummet nationwide, with the average price for a gallon of regular gas dropping from $3.24 to $3.17.

Missouri's average price has fallen to $2.73 a gallon. Only one county in the state, Reynolds County in the Ozark foothills, has an average price above $3.

Diesel prices have dropped significantly as well, from a nationwide average of $4.21 to just $4.13 a gallon.

The gas price decline is occurring nationwide. Only seven states have average regular gas prices above $3.50: Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington. On the other hand, 21 states now have such average prices below $3 a gallon.