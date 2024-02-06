All sections
BusinessDecember 11, 2023
Gas prices experience sharp decline
Fuel prices continue to plummet nationwide, with the average price for a gallon of regular gas dropping from $3.24 to $3.17. Missouri's average price has fallen to $2.73 a gallon. Only one county in the state, Reynolds County in the Ozark foothills, has an average price above $3...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Regionally and nationally, fuel prices are dropping. Only one county in all of Missouri has an average regular gas price above $3 a gallon.
Fuel prices continue to plummet nationwide, with the average price for a gallon of regular gas dropping from $3.24 to $3.17.

Missouri's average price has fallen to $2.73 a gallon. Only one county in the state, Reynolds County in the Ozark foothills, has an average price above $3.

Diesel prices have dropped significantly as well, from a nationwide average of $4.21 to just $4.13 a gallon.

The gas price decline is occurring nationwide. Only seven states have average regular gas prices above $3.50: Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington. On the other hand, 21 states now have such average prices below $3 a gallon.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.85;
  • Perry: $2.81;
  • Scott: $2.99.

City price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.79;
  • Jackson: $2.59 to $2.76;
  • Perryville: $2.73 to $2.99;
  • Scott City: $2.82 to $2.89.

Business
