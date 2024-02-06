All sections
April 22, 2024

Gas prices down slightly in Missouri

Gas prices continue to fluctuate across the state and the nation, though not as significantly as in previous weeks. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The gas price is displayed at Kidd's, 304 E. Jackson Blvd., on Friday, April 19, in Jackson. It was one of the cheaper locations in the city that day, according to GasBuddy data.
The gas price is displayed at Kidd's, 304 E. Jackson Blvd., on Friday, April 19, in Jackson. It was one of the cheaper locations in the city that day, according to GasBuddy data.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Gas prices continue to fluctuate, though not as significantly as in previous weeks.

Missouri’s average price for regular gas dipped 3cents to $3.32 per gallon, a marked change from last week’s 10-cent increase. Nationally, the average for regular gas continues to rise week to week, going from $3.63 last week to $3.68 this week.

Missouri’s average price for diesel fell as well, down 3 cents to an average of $3.96 a gallon. Nationally, the price for a gallon of diesel remains at an average of $4.05.

The state with the cheapest average for gas this week is Mississippi at $3.11 a gallon. It reclaimed the spot after Colorado’s average grew by almost 10 cents.

California, with an average gallon costing $5.44, remains the nation’s leader in high gas prices. According to AAA, Mono County in the Golden State is selling gas at an average of $6.43 per gallon.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.30;
  • Perry: $3.34;
  • Scott: $3.32.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.22 to $3.29;
  • Jackson: $3.11 to $3.29;
  • Perryville: $3.29 to $3.39;
  • Scott City: $3.39.

Business
