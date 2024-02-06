Gas prices down slightly in Missouri

Gas prices continue to fluctuate, though not as significantly as in previous weeks.

Missouri’s average price for regular gas dipped 3cents to $3.32 per gallon, a marked change from last week’s 10-cent increase. Nationally, the average for regular gas continues to rise week to week, going from $3.63 last week to $3.68 this week.

Missouri’s average price for diesel fell as well, down 3 cents to an average of $3.96 a gallon. Nationally, the price for a gallon of diesel remains at an average of $4.05.

The state with the cheapest average for gas this week is Mississippi at $3.11 a gallon. It reclaimed the spot after Colorado’s average grew by almost 10 cents.

California, with an average gallon costing $5.44, remains the nation’s leader in high gas prices. According to AAA, Mono County in the Golden State is selling gas at an average of $6.43 per gallon.