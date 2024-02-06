Gas prices decrease locally once again

Gas prices continue to decline across Missouri and the rest of the country.

The statewide average for regular gasoline prices fell 2 cents to $3.28 a gallon, while the national average stood pat at $3.66 a gallon.

California, while having the country’s highest average for regular gas prices, saw that average decline 5 cents to $5.36 a gallon. Mississippi’s average, the nation’s lowest at $3.11 a gallon, actually saw a 2-cent uptick compared to last week.

Average diesel prices stood at $3.99 per gallon nationally and $3.64 per gallon in the Show-Me State, decreases of 3 and 5 cents, respectively.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.23;

* Perry: $3.32;