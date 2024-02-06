Gas prices decrease locally once again

Gas prices continue to decline across Missouri and the rest of the country.
The statewide average for regular gasoline prices fell 2 cents to $3.28 a gallon, while the national average stood pat at $3.66 a gallon.
California, while having the country’s highest average for regular gas prices, saw that average decline 5 cents to $5.36 a gallon. Mississippi’s average, the nation’s lowest at $3.11 a gallon, actually saw a 2-cent uptick compared to last week.
Average diesel prices stood at $3.99 per gallon nationally and $3.64 per gallon in the Show-Me State, decreases of 3 and 5 cents, respectively.
* Cape Girardeau: $3.23;
* Perry: $3.32;
* Scott: $3.27.
* Cape Girardeau: $3.09 to $3.19;
* Jackson: $3.07 to $3.09;
* Perryville: $3.24 to $3.39;
* Scott City: $3.29.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.