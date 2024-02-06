All sections
BusinessMay 6, 2024

Gas prices decrease locally once again

Gas prices in Missouri and beyond continue to fall, leading to an average price of $3.23 for regular gasoline in Cape Girardeau County. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Gas prices are displayed Friday, May 3, at Phillips 66 at 865 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Its prices, like many in the region, fell slightly from week to week.
Gas prices are displayed Friday, May 3, at Phillips 66 at 865 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Its prices, like many in the region, fell slightly from week to week.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Gas prices continue to decline across Missouri and the rest of the country.

The statewide average for regular gasoline prices fell 2 cents to $3.28 a gallon, while the national average stood pat at $3.66 a gallon.

California, while having the country’s highest average for regular gas prices, saw that average decline 5 cents to $5.36 a gallon. Mississippi’s average, the nation’s lowest at $3.11 a gallon, actually saw a 2-cent uptick compared to last week.

Average diesel prices stood at $3.99 per gallon nationally and $3.64 per gallon in the Show-Me State, decreases of 3 and 5 cents, respectively.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.23;

* Perry: $3.32;

* Scott: $3.27.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.09 to $3.19;

* Jackson: $3.07 to $3.09;

* Perryville: $3.24 to $3.39;

* Scott City: $3.29.

Business
