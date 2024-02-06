Gas prices continue to surge

Only nine states have average regular gasoline prices under $3 a gallon as gas prices nationwide continue to rise.

The national average has risen to $3.33, with Missouri's average for regular gasoline at $2.96 a gallon. It's the sixth-lowest average across the country, but still higher than it was in previous weeks.

Such increased costs are largely because of various oil refineries nationwide having been shut down in February because of low temperatures and mechanical issues. Additionally, gas stations will soon start the process of switching from winter gasoline blends to more expensive summer gasoline.

Winter gasoline contains more butane than summer gasoline. That lighter fluid helps vehicles start easier in low temperatures but is slightly less energy-efficient.

Average diesel prices per gallon are at $4.07 nationally and $3.67 in Missouri.