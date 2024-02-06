Gas prices continue to seesaw

Another week, another fluctuation in pump prices — this time, upward.
Auto club federation AAA said late last week, "robust gas demand bucks seasonal trend [and is] pushing prices higher."
The average national price for regular gasoline increased to $3.40 per gallon Saturday, Jan. 21.
In Missouri, the statewide average Saturday was $3.11, up 19 cents from a week ago and up 42 cents from a month ago.
Show Me State diesel prices are trending the opposite direction, with Saturday's $4.09 average a full 12 cents down from a month ago.
