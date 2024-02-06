All sections
BusinessJanuary 23, 2023

Gas prices continue to seesaw

Another week, another fluctuation in pump prices — this time, upward. Auto club federation AAA said late last week, "robust gas demand bucks seasonal trend [and is] pushing prices higher." The average national price for regular gasoline increased to $3.40 per gallon Saturday, Jan. 21...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A motorist fills his tank Jan. 6 at Kidd's, 103 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Gas prices have inched upward again triggered by increased demand, said AAA.
A motorist fills his tank Jan. 6 at Kidd's, 103 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Gas prices have inched upward again triggered by increased demand, said AAA.

Another week, another fluctuation in pump prices — this time, upward.

Auto club federation AAA said late last week, "robust gas demand bucks seasonal trend [and is] pushing prices higher."

The average national price for regular gasoline increased to $3.40 per gallon Saturday, Jan. 21.

In Missouri, the statewide average Saturday was $3.11, up 19 cents from a week ago and up 42 cents from a month ago.

Show Me State diesel prices are trending the opposite direction, with Saturday's $4.09 average a full 12 cents down from a month ago.

County averages Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.18.
  • Perry: $3.12.
  • Scott: $3.18.

City price ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.09 to $3.29.
  • Jackson: $3.05 to $3.19.
  • Scott City: $3.09 to $3.19.
  • Perryville: $2.94 (cash only) to $3.19.

