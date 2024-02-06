All sections
BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
Gas prices are level
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Motor fuel prices at the end of summer are holding mainly steady despite what industry analysts call continued uncertainty in market conditions.

U.S. average for regular gas was at $3.82 on Saturday, Sept. 9, level with the price from one month ago.

Identical trending is seen in the lower average petrol price in Missouri, which was $3.61 Saturday, compared the 30-day-old Show Me State average of $3.62.

"Pump prices appear to be defying the odds at the moment, despite the surge in the cost of oil," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said. "This uneasy balancing act may last until we get beyond hurricane season and its threats to Gulf Coast oil and gas production and refining."

County averages Saturday (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.40;
  • Perry: $3.29;
  • Scott: $3.41.
City price ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.29 to $3.59;
  • Jackson: $3.20 to $3.39;
  • Perryville: $3.25 to $3.49;
  • Scott City: $3.39.

Comparison

One year ago, regular gas in Missouri was $3.33 per gallon, 28 cents lower than the current price.

Twelve months ago in the Show Me State, diesel was $4.78, 70 cents more expensive than Saturday's $4.08 for the heavier weight fuel.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

