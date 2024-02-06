Gas prices above $3 a gallon nationwide

Every single state in the country now has an average regular gasoline cost above $3 a gallon.

The national average has risen 5 cents over the week to $3.45 a gallon, with Missouri's average staying put at $3.20 a gallon.

Diesel prices continue to remain steady, with a national average down 1 cent from last week at $4.04 a gallon, while Missouri's average continues to be $3.68.

Mississippi has the country's lowest regular gas average at $3.02 a gallon. California's average, the highest in the nation, is at $4.90.