BusinessMarch 18, 2024
Gas prices above $3 a gallon nationwide
Every single state in the country now has an average regular gasoline cost above $3 a gallon. The national average has risen 5 cents over the week to $3.45 a gallon, with Missouri's average staying put at $3.20 a gallon. Diesel prices continue to remain steady, with a national average down 1 cent from last week at $4.04 a gallon, while Missouri's average continues to be $3.68...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Gas prices in Southeast Missouri keep trending upward as the national average for regular gas eclipses $3 a gallon. Five western states are experiencing averages above $4 a gallon.
Gas prices in Southeast Missouri keep trending upward as the national average for regular gas eclipses $3 a gallon. Five western states are experiencing averages above $4 a gallon.

Every single state in the country now has an average regular gasoline cost above $3 a gallon.

The national average has risen 5 cents over the week to $3.45 a gallon, with Missouri's average staying put at $3.20 a gallon.

Diesel prices continue to remain steady, with a national average down 1 cent from last week at $4.04 a gallon, while Missouri's average continues to be $3.68.

Mississippi has the country's lowest regular gas average at $3.02 a gallon. California's average, the highest in the nation, is at $4.90.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.17;
  • Perry: $3.12;
  • Scott: $3.25.

Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.07 to $3.19;
  • Jackson: $2.93 to $3.29;
  • Perryville: $3.04 to $3.19;
  • Scott City: $3.19 to $3.29.

