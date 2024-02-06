From the (Home) Business Desk: Silver linings to the coronavirus cloud

There's little I can say that hasn't already been said about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the local, state and national economies. Millions of Americans have lost jobs, thousands of businesses have either temporarily or permanently closed, and countless lives have been impacted.

But not all the news is gloom and doom.

Both the Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce hosted events last week at which business leaders pointed toward examples of positive economic news on the local front that have developed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Partner appreciation

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Partner Appreciation Luncheon on Wednesday during which organization president Brian Gerau told a room full of socially-distanced sponsors about several chamber successes in 2020.

The chamber staff and board of directors are "doing absolutely amazing things, especially during a pandemic," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic, Gerau said, has made it necessary for the chamber to "pivot" and become a resource for the business community, providing coronavirus information and materials to chamber members and others during the first six months of the outbreak.

"We wanted to make sure we were doing everything we possibly could do to make sure our members are open and stayed open, so our job was to try and get as much information out there as possible," he said.

For instance, the chamber provided information about the federal government's paycheck protection program and helped area businesses secure more than $6 million in PPP loans and distributed thousands of masks to area businesses.

The chamber also worked closely with businesses near the junction of U.S. 61 (East Jackson Boulevard) and Interstate 55, currently the site of a diverging diamond interchange construction project.

"I wasn't a big fan of that because it directly affected our businesses and a new hotel," Gerau said, "but we're extremely happy it's ahead of schedule."

Chamber vice president Jen Berti told the luncheon group about several new businesses that have either opened or are close to opening in Jackson, regardless of the pandemic. Those businesses include:

SEMO Crawfish, 3582 E. Jackson Blvd., which opened in June.

Best Western Plus near the intersection of East Jackson Boulevard and Old Orchard Road, open since July.

Scooter's Coffee, 601 E. Jackson Blvd., which opened in August.

Domino's Pizza, 2370 E. Main St., which also opened in August.

Machos Tacos, 515 W. Main St., which opened last month.

Blazin' Car Wash, currently under construction behind Century 21 on East Jackson Boulevard, with a projected opening this in early 2021.

DB's Barbecue, opening early next year on Highway 72 in a building under construction next to Jones & Associates.

Fuel, a food and entertainment venue on West Main Street, opening date to be determined.

Those businesses, Berti said, will create approximately 138 jobs once they're all open.

Looking ahead to 2021, Gerau said, the chamber plans to resume its leadership development program, which was postponed when the pandemic began. Also in 2021, Gerau said the chamber expects to identify an occupant for the Jackson Industrial Development Co.'s 50,000-square-foot spec building off South Farmington Road.

"We're going to sell that building," he said. "We've got two or three amazing prospects we've been working with and we're close (to selling it)."

Growth sectors

Meanwhile, at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee last week, chamber president John Mehner acknowledged the challenges the business community has faced — and continues to encounter — during the coronavirus outbreak.

"We've certainly all had our share of challenging news lately," Mehner said, but added there are "a few things in the area that are going extremely well."