As a dog owner, I periodically need to board my pooch when my wife and I take off for a rare weekend getaway or when life is a little too hectic -- like when our granddaughter, Emmy Kate, was born a few weeks ago.

I tend to use several area kennels for our boarding needs depending on which facility can accommodate Rowdy, our border collie. (What can I say? I retired from Southeast Missouri State University's alumni relations department, so I couldn't help but name him "Rowdy," which he is.)

As I have done with four or five previous pets over the years, I often board Rowdy at Busch's Kennel, located behind the home of Bill and Cecile Busch on County Road 313 near Klaus Park, just west of Cape Girardeau. They opened their kennel in 1972, and it's been in continuous operation ever since.

Typically, when I board Rowdy, I drive up to the carport at the Busch home, say hello to Mrs. Busch and hand Rowdy's leash off to her son-in-law, Chris Heisserer, who helps run the kennel.

However, the last time I went to the kennel, I was met with a sign in the driveway that pointed me to a new kennel entrance on the south side of the Busch property. That new entrance led me to the kennel's recently-completed office building, which, I learned, also houses the kennel's new four-story "luxury" cat condos.

"There's nothing like them in the area," Stacy Busch-Heisserer told me. Stacy, who grew up in the kennel business, is Chris' wife and is Bill and Cecile's daughter.

Chris and Stacy took over the kennel's operations just over a year ago. "My parents always worked the kennel out of their home, so when Chris and I took over, we wanted to move operations out to the kennel's new office to give them some peace and quiet," Stacy told me.

Chris and Stacy finished the office building in January and this summer will begin renovations at the canine kennel, which can accommodate about 40 dogs. "Customers will see some exterior changes sooner, but we will get into the interior changes after the summer season is over," Stacy said. "We'll be adding some 'suite-style' accommodations and some other surprises as well."

Chris, Stacy said, runs the kennel's daily operations. "I'm the social media, advertising and bill-paying person, so he definitely has more fun," she said with a laugh.

In addition to Busch's Kennel, they also own two other pet-oriented businesses in Cape Girardeau, Busch Pet Products, now in its 10th year at 1720 Kingsway Drive, and Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp, 2039 Cape LaCroix Road, which opened in 2015.

Busch's Kennel can be reached at (573) 334-1983. Busch Pet Products' number is (573) 335-4076, while the number for Deer Creek Doggie Day Camp is (573) 803-1311. The web address for Busch Pet Products is https://www.loc8nearme.com/missouri/cape-girardeau/busch-pet-products/3076410/.

n