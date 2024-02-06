"This is something we need in Southeast Missouri to keep our young people here," Hahs said. "The jobs are here, the opportunities are here, certainly we all love living here and we think more people should. Certainly having the opportunity to go to school and learn those trades close to home rather than four, five, six hours away I think is important."

"Honestly, it's going to take a spearhead of people that can come together and work side by side and not really care if the building is built in Jackson or Cape or Sikeston," Link said. "It's not a Jackson problem; it's a Southeast Missouri problem, so we've got to come together. The school district can help, but the push has got to come from the community because the school districts are strapped. We're not going to be able to give a lot of funding to (a project) like that. What we're going to give is we're going to give students."

On the topic of high-speed internet, the mayor and superintendent were asked what its going to take to add connectivity in some neighborhoods currently lacking it. Hahs said the city is encouraging the local cable provider to add service in several underserved subdivisions, but it takes time to do so, especially when the community's growth outpaces the cable provider's ability to service new areas.

In the meantime, at least one parent at the program said it becomes challenging for students in the school district to complete online homework assignments when their homes don't have internet connectivity. As a result, she said she and her children have to become creative when it comes to completing online assignments.

"I can tell you the Nissan dealership has excellent Wi-Fi on its parking lot," she said.

