From the Business Desk ... Dentistry practices get started in new digs

In this, I thought I'd offer a few "bites" of information about a pair of dental practices opening on Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. In addition, I'll give you something to "chew" on about Tooth Fairy economics.

n

Westrock Orthodontics, 1267 N. Mount Auburn Road.

After several months of renovation and remodeling, the former offices of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, 1267 N. Mount Auburn Road, have been repurposed as the new home of Westrock Orthodontics, which opened there last Tuesday. The building's interior has been completely redone and it bears no resemblance at all to the chamber offices.

Dr. Nathan McGuire and Westrock Orthodontics were previously located at 1736 Broadway where the practice was once know as Crowe & McGuire Orthodontics LLC.

Formed in 2015, Westrock Orthodontics consists of more than 40 orthodontic practices in Missouri and Arkansas and came about through the blending of two groups of dental practices in both states. The name "Westrock" refers to the locations where the groups originated, West Plains, Missouri, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

n

Bennett Family Dentistry, 989 N. Mount Auburn Road.

Two blocks south of the Westrock practice is the new home of Bennett Family Dentistry at 989 N. Mount Auburn Road.

Bennett Family Dentistry has been at 1200 N. Cape Rock Drive since 1983, in a building that once served as the home of Cape Bible Chapel. The practice will be transitioning this week to the new location and will begin seeing patients there next week.

With 21 state-of-the-art treatment rooms, the new Bennett location is significantly larger than the North Cape Rock Drive office and features an open floor plan, a coffee bar, an in-house lab and exam chairs that have a massage and heat options to help patients relax.

Founded by Dr. Michael Bennett, the practice currently has three dentists, including Bennett's son, Dr. Ross Bennett, along with Drs. Ashley Blattner and Blake Essner. The practice also has eight hygienists, five of whom are full-time.

n

Infographic courtesy of Delta Dental

As for Tooth Fairy economics, Delta Dental released new findings last week from its annual "Tooth Fairy Poll" showing there's been a 33-cent increase in the Tooth Fairy's average cash gift over the past year. The average payout for a baby tooth is now $4.03, up from $3.70 a year ago.