If you ask Dennis Underwood how many cars he's sold over the years, he'll just laugh.

"I get asked that a lot," he told me with a grin, "but I have no idea. It's in the thousands for sure."

Dennis sold his first car at Ford Groves in May of 1958, a few months before Bob Neff, whose family owns the dealership, was born.

On Friday, after 61 years and nine months on the job, he'll retire.

"It's time," he said. "You've got to do it sometime, but I've enjoyed what I do and I'm still enjoying it."

Dennis grew up on a farm about 13 miles northwest of Bloomfield, Missouri. He graduated from Bloomfield High School at age 16 and farmed with his father for a year or so before marrying his wife, Barbara, and going to work as an electrician at McDonnell Aircraft in St. Louis. He left that job after a few months and found a sales position at a Plymouth Desoto dealership in Clayton, Missouri.

"That was the beginning," Dennis said with a laugh.

After deciding they didn't want to raise a family in St. Louis, the Underwoods moved to Cape, where Ed Massey, who managed the Ford Groves dealership, decided to take a chance on Dennis, who was still a teenager at the time.

Dennis worked his way through the ranks -- from salesman to used-car manager and eventually part-owner of the dealership in 1972, along with Massey and Cliff Irwin. In 1986, they sold Ford Groves to Bob and the Schicker family, who continue to own and manage the dealership today.

"I've worked longer now for Bob than I did for myself and for Mr. (Fred) Groves," Dennis said.

In fact, with almost 62 years under his belt, Dennis has been associated with Ford Groves well over half the dealership's 105-year history. (Ford Groves, by the way, is among the 25 oldest Ford dealerships in the nation.)

I asked Dennis about the changes he's seen in the car business over the years. "It's the technology," he said. "When I started 61 years ago, and you sold a vehicle, you handed the customer the keys and that was it. Now you can spend hours showing people all the features."

Dennis remembers spending seven hours with one customer familiarizing her with all the bells and whistles on her new car. "As we get older, it gets more complicated," he laughed. "They add more stuff every year!"

Dennis and Barbara have been married now 63 years. They've raised four sons and have four grandchildren, which Dennis says he'll see more of now that he's retiring.