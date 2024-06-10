Summer is a time for many things here in Southeast Missouri. The lake, family time, good cooking. One thing these usually have in common is barbecue, and there is a new barbecue spice company in Southeast Missouri that believes they have some of the best.

According to owner Bill Johns of Oak Ridge, Cracked Ribs Seasoning started selling to the public in August. However, Johns did not start his barbecue spice creation just last year, but back in 2008.

Johns said he got into a barbecue contest years ago with some friends and their team name was Crack Ribs Barbeque. While doing competitions, he decided that if they were going to compete, he wanted to use their own spices and sauces to win. From there, Johns said he started looking at cookbooks for information on how others made theirs. After working for a few months on weekends came his brainchild of Cracked Ribs Seasoning

At first, there was just one sauce, the Original, but because his young daughter didn’t enjoy the spiciness of it, Johns created the Sweet seasoning. And when some friends asked for spicy, the Spicy seasoning was born.

Johns said he has won several times with his spice creation since 2008, competing in barbecue contests in Cape Girardeau, Oran, Perryville, Kansas the Jack Daniels Invitational, and more, and one occasion they were crowned the overall winner.

Johns said his girlfriend was the one who told him he needed to quit giving away his spices and to try to sell them to the public