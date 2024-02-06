All sections
BusinessOctober 11, 2022

Four locals represent Southeast Missouri in Leadership Missouri 2022

Leadership Missouri, a leader development program of Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will graduate 35 people next month, and four call this region of the Show Me State home. n Nicolette Brennan, public information manager for the City of Cape Girardeau...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Leadership Missouri, a leader development program of Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will graduate 35 people next month, and four call this region of the Show Me State home.

  • Nicolette Brennan, public information manager for the City of Cape Girardeau
  • Brent Buerck, city administrator of Perryville, Missouri
  • Mark Croarkin, Southeast District engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation office in Sikeston
  • Katie Hill Earnhart, director of Cape Girardeau Public Library

All talked to the Southeast Missourian about their experience in the seven-month initiative, wrapping up Nov. 9 through 11 with graduation in Lake of the Ozarks.

The class has visited St. Louis, Kirksville, Kansas City, Springfield and Jefferson City — and will spend two days this coming week in Warrensburg, home of Central Missouri State University.

"Since its inception in 1990, Leadership Missouri has helped hundreds of Missourians grow as leaders," said Daniel P. Mehan, Missouri Chamber president and CEO. "Leadership Missouri graduates are serving all across our state as top business executives and managers, as well as in community and political leadership roles. The type of experience provided during Leadership Missouri is exactly what Missouri needs as we work toward economic growth opportunities that transcend traditional boundaries that define regions and industries. I congratulate every person selected for this exclusive program and I look forward to seeing their growth over the next seven months."

Leadership Missouri (LM) is a commitment of time away from your important work. Why did you decide to become part of the 2022 class?

Nicolette Brennan
Nicolette Brennan

Brennan: Time away from work and family is hard, but it is important to invest in your skill set and your network. The COVID-era was very challenging for a lot of people, including the public sector communications people such as myself, so it was past time for me to get my nose off the grindstone and get some new perspectives.

Brent Buerck
Brent Buerck

Buerck: Life is a journey of continuous growth. It is important that we know and understand the communities we serve but also the world beyond home. This was a great opportunity to visit statewide communities, worldwide industries, grow as an administrator and build lifelong relationships.

Mark Croarkin
Mark Croarkin

Croarkin: I initially signed up for Leadership Missouri before the pandemic, and I really felt like I would get to see what makes Missouri so great in person. Leadership Missouri has created some long weeks and late nights, but it was a commitment I made in 2019 and I'm thankful I was able to be part of the 2022 class.

Katie Hill Earnhart
Katie Hill Earnhart

Earnhart: I have been through several Leadership experiences, including Leadership Coffeyville (Kansas), the Mountain Plains Library Association Leadership Institute, and most recently Leadership Cape. While I have learned invaluable leadership skills through those experiences, I truly believe the professional network that is cultivated through these programs is crucial for the success of any leader and their organizations. Through Leadership Missouri, I have met 34 individuals passionate about their work, their communities and their state. I know that I can tap into the expertise of any one of my classmates and the hundreds of Leadership alumni.

How has being part of LM's 2022 class made you a better leader, communicator, co-worker, et al?

Brennan: As we celebrate the wonderful assets we have in this community, we have to do that in the context of all the other great choices people have for places to live, visit, and conduct business. We have to design and promote Cape Girardeau to fit current needs, but also the future businesses and workforce we're trying to retain and attract. So for me, direct exposure to other communities is tremendously valuable.

Buerck: It has added depth to my statewide understanding. Missouri is a very diverse state and we have visited big cities and small communities, each of which was special in their own right.

Croarkin: I joined Leadership Missouri to make sure up-and-coming leaders had a connection to highway infrastructure. I thought it would be a great chance to see economic development around the state so I could bring back ideas and ultimately help local development. I have made some great contacts and have seen a lot of innovative business practices, progress with mental health, innovation in public safety, and more.

Earnhart: I was honored to be selected for the 2022 class, and as we all met for our first class session in St. Louis, I found myself feeling overwhelmed and that I didn't possess the necessary professional experience to have a seat at the same table as my classmates. It did not take long for this apprehension to disappear and I learned that being put into uncomfortable situations or stepping out of your comfort zone is the only way for a leader to grow. This experience has reinforced the idea that leaders come from all walks of life and utilize different strategies to reach goals. I would also mention that my work experience has been mostly in the nonprofit, service sector, and it's been great to hear from leaders from all sectors (education, nonprofit, government, manufacturing, etc).

What have you learned by being part of LM?

Brennan: What I see in successful Leadership Missouri communities over and over again is the importance of strategy and collaboration. Each person and agency are capable of great things, but if we don't focus and partner, we can miss opportunities. I have always been a "whole community" advocate and now I am completely sold on the philosophy.

Buerck: I am not above stealing every good idea I see and bringing them back to Perryville. Nearly every community struggles with the same problems. We are just in different stages of the struggle. It has been great to see how Springfield addresses mental health, how Boeing finds employees and how Kansas City recruits businesses.

Croarkin: Missouri is truly a great state, and we share many of the same challenges across the state with infrastructure, crime, mental health, and more. The more leaders share what they are trying and what works, the stronger we become.

Earnhart: Having been a transplant to Missouri, I have learned so much about this great state. We get to travel throughout the state and learn what different regions excel at as well as what makes the Show Me State so unique. It's basically like taking a crash course in all things Missouri.

Would you recommend this LM experience to others — and if yes, why?

Brennan: Absolutely. Every city and every industry is affected by workforce, public safety, and other issues. Taking the time to learn more about new approaches and perspectives is so valuable, and you will no doubt make new connections for future needs

Buerck: Yes, I cannot overstate the commitment of time or the return on that investment. It has been a great way to represent Perryville to a broader audience and develop professional relationships across this great state.

Croarkin: If you are open to change your way of thinking, want to make great networking contacts, and see how business works across the state in rural and urban settings alike, this is a great program that I would recommend.

Earnhart: Absolutely! This has been such a tremendous experience that I tell everyone I know about all the wonderful and exciting things I've learned as part of the 2022 Leadership Missouri class.

