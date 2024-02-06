Four locals represent Southeast Missouri in Leadership Missouri 2022

How has being part of LM's 2022 class made you a better leader, communicator, co-worker, et al?

Brennan: As we celebrate the wonderful assets we have in this community, we have to do that in the context of all the other great choices people have for places to live, visit, and conduct business. We have to design and promote Cape Girardeau to fit current needs, but also the future businesses and workforce we're trying to retain and attract. So for me, direct exposure to other communities is tremendously valuable.

Buerck: It has added depth to my statewide understanding. Missouri is a very diverse state and we have visited big cities and small communities, each of which was special in their own right.

Croarkin: I joined Leadership Missouri to make sure up-and-coming leaders had a connection to highway infrastructure. I thought it would be a great chance to see economic development around the state so I could bring back ideas and ultimately help local development. I have made some great contacts and have seen a lot of innovative business practices, progress with mental health, innovation in public safety, and more.

Earnhart: I was honored to be selected for the 2022 class, and as we all met for our first class session in St. Louis, I found myself feeling overwhelmed and that I didn't possess the necessary professional experience to have a seat at the same table as my classmates. It did not take long for this apprehension to disappear and I learned that being put into uncomfortable situations or stepping out of your comfort zone is the only way for a leader to grow. This experience has reinforced the idea that leaders come from all walks of life and utilize different strategies to reach goals. I would also mention that my work experience has been mostly in the nonprofit, service sector, and it's been great to hear from leaders from all sectors (education, nonprofit, government, manufacturing, etc).

What have you learned by being part of LM?

Brennan: What I see in successful Leadership Missouri communities over and over again is the importance of strategy and collaboration. Each person and agency are capable of great things, but if we don't focus and partner, we can miss opportunities. I have always been a "whole community" advocate and now I am completely sold on the philosophy.

Buerck: I am not above stealing every good idea I see and bringing them back to Perryville. Nearly every community struggles with the same problems. We are just in different stages of the struggle. It has been great to see how Springfield addresses mental health, how Boeing finds employees and how Kansas City recruits businesses.

Croarkin: Missouri is truly a great state, and we share many of the same challenges across the state with infrastructure, crime, mental health, and more. The more leaders share what they are trying and what works, the stronger we become.

Earnhart: Having been a transplant to Missouri, I have learned so much about this great state. We get to travel throughout the state and learn what different regions excel at as well as what makes the Show Me State so unique. It's basically like taking a crash course in all things Missouri.

Would you recommend this LM experience to others — and if yes, why?

Brennan: Absolutely. Every city and every industry is affected by workforce, public safety, and other issues. Taking the time to learn more about new approaches and perspectives is so valuable, and you will no doubt make new connections for future needs

Buerck: Yes, I cannot overstate the commitment of time or the return on that investment. It has been a great way to represent Perryville to a broader audience and develop professional relationships across this great state.

Croarkin: If you are open to change your way of thinking, want to make great networking contacts, and see how business works across the state in rural and urban settings alike, this is a great program that I would recommend.

Earnhart: Absolutely! This has been such a tremendous experience that I tell everyone I know about all the wonderful and exciting things I've learned as part of the 2022 Leadership Missouri class.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.