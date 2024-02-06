Former Kmart building being readied for Orscheln

Interior demolition began last week at Cape Girardeau's former Kmart building in preparation for Orscheln Farm & Home's long- awaited move to that location.

A crew from Charles Hampton & Son Construction out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, has been on site removing ceiling tiles and other materials from the 82,600-square-foot building at 11 S. Kingshighway. The structure has been vacant since Kmart's "Big K" store there closed in November 2018.

Orscheln confirmed in April last year it planned to move its current store, at 338 S. Christine St., to the Kingshighway location. A month later, it was announced a second retailer, Bargain Hunt, would share the Kmart building with Orscheln.

Last year at this time, both retailers said they expected to be in the old Kmart building by August or September of last year, but the timeline was pushed back into 2020.

A spokeswoman for Orscheln, which is headquartered in Moberly, Missouri, said she needs "another couple weeks" before she has more information about the timeline and other details related to the move of the Cape Girardeau store.

However, it appears Bargain Hunt, which is based in Antioch, Tennessee, is no longer interested in the Cape Girardeau market. "We are not moving forward with the Cape Girardeau location," Andrea Jacobs, Bargain Hunt's marketing manager told me Friday. She said the decision was not related to COVID-19 or the nation's current economic downturn.

Speaking of renovations, work has begun at the former home of Beef 'O' Brady's, 1812 Carondalet Drive in Cape Girardeau, which is being transformed into Sedona Bistro, a soup, salad and sandwich shop.

Owners Ron and Kristine Brzycki of Jackson plan to open Sedona Bistro (named after Sedona, Arizona) by early September.

Ron described the restaurant to me as "casual dining" and said it will also offer beer and wine by the glass.

We'll have more information about Sedona Bistro as its opening nears.

