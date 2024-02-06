All sections
BusinessOctober 24, 2022

Former food pantry site razed in Cape Girardeau

Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau tore down its former building at 134 S. Sprigg St. late last week and is now utilizing a nearby facility at 141 S. Frederick St. The old structure, which St. Mary's Cathedral Parish and Old St. Vincent's Chapel of Ease began using in 2010, was no longer large enough to accommodate the ministry...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Demolition work began Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the former site of Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau. A new pantry location, which opened earlier this month, is at 141 S. Frederick St.
Demolition work began Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the former site of Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau. A new pantry location, which opened earlier this month, is at 141 S. Frederick St.

Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau tore down its former building at 134 S. Sprigg St. late last week and is now utilizing a nearby facility at 141 S. Frederick St.

The old structure, which St. Mary's Cathedral Parish and Old St. Vincent's Chapel of Ease began using in 2010, was no longer large enough to accommodate the ministry.

"We maxed out at the old building," said Jim Keusenkothen, pantry director. "We serve 640 families per month, which translates to between 1,800 and 2,000 individuals."

According to St. Mary's Cathedral's website, the pantry ministry was initiated by Sister Lucille Zerr in 2006 "to ease the constant request for something to eat in the southeastern portion of the city of Cape Girardeau."

Catholic Social Ministry Food Pantry's new location is at 124 S. Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau. The pantry moved to this location earlier this month.
Catholic Social Ministry Food Pantry's new location is at 124 S. Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau. The pantry moved to this location earlier this month.
