Former food pantry site razed in Cape Girardeau

Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry in Cape Girardeau tore down its former building at 134 S. Sprigg St. late last week and is now utilizing a nearby facility at 141 S. Frederick St.
The old structure, which St. Mary's Cathedral Parish and Old St. Vincent's Chapel of Ease began using in 2010, was no longer large enough to accommodate the ministry.
"We maxed out at the old building," said Jim Keusenkothen, pantry director. "We serve 640 families per month, which translates to between 1,800 and 2,000 individuals."
According to St. Mary's Cathedral's website, the pantry ministry was initiated by Sister Lucille Zerr in 2006 "to ease the constant request for something to eat in the southeastern portion of the city of Cape Girardeau."
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.