All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMay 31, 2022

Former Cape Girardeau tech award winner gaining wide exposure

21 Spoons, a 2017 awardee in Cape Girardeau's Codefi's 1ST50K competition, and a small plates restaurant in Midlothian, Virginia, is currently featured in a national advertising campaign for Yelp, an online directory. Ann Butler, owner of 21 Spoons and CEO and founder of Edible Education Group, lived in Cape Girardeau for several years, taking advantage of business support offered by Marquette Tech District in growing her youth culinary education program...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Ann Butler
Ann Butler

21 Spoons, a 2017 awardee in Cape Girardeau's Codefi's 1ST50K competition, and a small plates restaurant in Midlothian, Virginia, is currently featured in a national advertising campaign for Yelp, an online directory.

Ann Butler, owner of 21 Spoons and CEO and founder of Edible Education Group, lived in Cape Girardeau for several years, taking advantage of business support offered by Marquette Tech District in growing her youth culinary education program.

"I'm proud to be part of this national campaign," Butler said, adding, "with Yelp tools and support, restaurants like mine could still serve our community in a challenging time."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Yelp's campaign, called "Turn the Tables," celebrates "innovation and determination of restauranteurs amid the pandemic," according to a news release.

Midlothian, a former coal town, is a few miles from Richmond, Virginia's state capital.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 17
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records fo...
BusinessOct. 15
Walgreens lays out plan to shutter 1,200 drugstores
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy