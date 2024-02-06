Former Cape Girardeau tech award winner gaining wide exposure

21 Spoons, a 2017 awardee in Cape Girardeau's Codefi's 1ST50K competition, and a small plates restaurant in Midlothian, Virginia, is currently featured in a national advertising campaign for Yelp, an online directory.

Ann Butler, owner of 21 Spoons and CEO and founder of Edible Education Group, lived in Cape Girardeau for several years, taking advantage of business support offered by Marquette Tech District in growing her youth culinary education program.

"I'm proud to be part of this national campaign," Butler said, adding, "with Yelp tools and support, restaurants like mine could still serve our community in a challenging time."