Former Cape Chamber exec Burner named to new state job

Shad Burner has been named director for federal initiatives by the Missouri Department of Economic Development (MDED).

Burner, former vice president of business development for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, will oversee new recovery programs created as a result of the American Rescue Plan.

The MDED anticipates receiving $6.7 million in new funding directly from the Economic Development Administration, as well as additional federal funding as part of the governor's workforce and infrastructure priorities that will be presented to the state legislature in January.