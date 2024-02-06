Former Cape Chamber exec Burner named to new state job

Shad Burner has been named director for federal initiatives by the Missouri Department of Economic Development (MDED).
Burner, former vice president of business development for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, will oversee new recovery programs created as a result of the American Rescue Plan.
The MDED anticipates receiving $6.7 million in new funding directly from the Economic Development Administration, as well as additional federal funding as part of the governor's workforce and infrastructure priorities that will be presented to the state legislature in January.
Burner most recently served as MDED's Southeast regional manager, leading a team responsible for helping employers grow in the 25-county region.
In his tenure, MDED said Burner was instrumental in statewide COVID-19 initiatives, coordinating across state government to connect employers with vaccination resources. Burner has also led significant economic development projects for the department, including the location of Delta Peanut in Kennett.
Burner is a previous vice president of market development for CarGO Technologies in Cape Girardeau.
