Ford and Sons expands to Bollinger County

Cape Girardeau-headquartered Ford and Sons acquired Liley Funeral Home locations at 410 Union St. in Marble Hill, Missouri, and at the junction of Highways 51 and 72 in Patton, Missouri, late last month.

Those venues will be known as Ford and Liley as will Liley Countertops and Memorials locations in Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill.

Ford and Sons, launched in November 1949 and in its fourth generation of family leadership, also owns two funeral homes in Cape Girardeau, one each in Jackson and Benton, plus Ford and Young Funeral Homes in Perryville and Altenburg, Missouri.