Ford and Sons expands to Bollinger County

Cape Girardeau-headquartered Ford and Sons acquired Liley Funeral Home locations at 410 Union St. in Marble Hill, Missouri, and at the junction of Highways 51 and 72 in Patton, Missouri, late last month.
Those venues will be known as Ford and Liley as will Liley Countertops and Memorials locations in Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill.
Ford and Sons, launched in November 1949 and in its fourth generation of family leadership, also owns two funeral homes in Cape Girardeau, one each in Jackson and Benton, plus Ford and Young Funeral Homes in Perryville and Altenburg, Missouri.
The company also operates Cape County Memorial Park in Cape Girardeau and Bollinger County Memorial Park in Marble Hill.
"We're honored for the opportunity to serve the families of Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties with tradition, respect and compassion in their greatest times of need," company president Kevin Ford said in a statement posted to the firm's website. "These communities can expect to receive care that allows the end of life to be approachable, dignified and a highly honored experience for the individual and their loved ones."
