For retailers, the smartphone is future of store experience

NEW YORK -- Just a few years ago, retailers considered smartphones the enemy of the in-store experience they were trying to create. Customers often whipped out their device to compare prices online and then walked out of the store to buy the same product elsewhere.

Today, stores are taking their cues from shoppers and now consider the smartphone their friend. They're giving shoppers more control over the experience with smartphone app features that let customers do things such as scan and pay, as well as download digital maps -- and replicate the online experience.

Nike created a buzz last month when it unveiled two new features on its mobile app during the opening of its latest high tech store in New York City. One feature lets shoppers see details of every item displayed on a mannequin by scanning the QR code next to it. Then with just a click, they can have the looks delivered to a fitting room or a designated pickup spot without ever talking to a store clerk.

Another feature, instant checkout, lets customers who've stored their credit card information on their phone scan the barcode of an item, click the purchase button, then walk right out of the store.

Shoppers are increasingly using their mobile devices to make purchases. That was evidenced at the start of the holiday shopping season, when 33 percent of online Black Friday sales were made on smartphones compared with 29.1 percent on Black Friday last year, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks online spending.

Walmart associate Monique Mays places online orders in a pickup tower where customers can retrieve their purchases Nov. 9 at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Plenty of major retailers are offering easier ways for customers to pick up items ordered online beyond the service desk. Walmart is adding lockers and kiosks that spit out online orders. David J. Phillip ~ Associated Press, file

"They're browsing, they're looking at content, they're getting reviews and they're transacting," said Jeff Gennette, CEO of Macy's, who expects the department store chain to hit $1 billion in mobile sales for the first time by year-end.

But there's still room for improvement. Stores need to do a better job of promoting their mobile checkout while working out some kinks. They also need to make their in-store Wi-Fi service more reliable, analysts say.

Here are three problem areas: