Missouri has 13 casinos total in the state, four each in Kansas City and St. Louis and five outside metropolitan areas. Several small Missouri towns rely heavily on funding from local casinos. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the casinos to shut their doors in mid-March, the money ran dry. Now, city governments are scrambling to adjust.

In Missouri, casino taxes go to education, the state government and the casino's host town. Last April and May, this meant more than $6 million in revenue for local governments. A year later, this amount was down to zero.

Cape Girardeau has only had a casino since 2012. City manager Scott Meyer said this means the city is not reliant on casino revenue for ongoing programs, but since the casino shut its doors in mid-March, the city has lost about $600,000.

Meyer said none of the casino revenue is spent until the following fiscal year, so the town is more insulated from any major revenue shifts.

In the bootheel, Caruthersville is facing more dramatic setbacks. The town just signed a $4.9 million loan from the USDA for new infrastructure like a new water and wastewater plant.

Sue Grantham, the city's mayor, said sales tax revenue has held steady throughout the pandemic.

Caruthersville is home to a Century Casino, which makes up about 60% of the town's revenue. Grantham estimated the town is losing about $130,000 a month while the casino is closed. If the casino reopens June 1 as planned, she estimated that the total loss to her town would be about $314,000.

"Nobody expected this, and I know we're not alone in hurting," she said.

The Caruthersville casino, which employs 180 to 200 people, is planning on bringing back its staff June 1 and slowly working back up to a full crew, Grantham said. At first, only slot machines will be open. Grantham said she's kept informed of the casino's plan to safely reopen.

"We're all trying to do the right thing here," she said.

Like Grantham, Boonville city administrator Kate Fjell expressed concerns about balancing budgetary constraints with public safety. "We're anxious for some of that money to return so we can stabilize our budget," she said. "But not at the expense of human health."

From mid-March to the end of May, Boonville lost about $600,000 from the closure of its Isle of Capri Casino, Fjell said.